Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $457.89 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

