Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $770.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $740.87 and a 200-day moving average of $648.72. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $815.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

