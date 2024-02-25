Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 61,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $60.02 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.