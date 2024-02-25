Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $147.11 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

