Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $576.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $546.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

