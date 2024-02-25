Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CSGP opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

