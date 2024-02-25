Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 10,616 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

Fastenal stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,286 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.