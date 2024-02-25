Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,597 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

