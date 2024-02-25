Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,366 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 308.1% in the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 410.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,929 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 460.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $311.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.