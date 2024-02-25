Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

MPC stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

