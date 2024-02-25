Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,287 shares of company stock valued at $39,030,729 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

