Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,435 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 284.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,436 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Newmont by 66.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,693 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

