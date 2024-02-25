ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85. 1,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Metaverse ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERS. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ProShares Metaverse ETF by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Metaverse ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

About ProShares Metaverse ETF

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

