Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 2,173.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 985,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 273.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 562,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 411,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.