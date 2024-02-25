PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading Up 2.5%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011.

