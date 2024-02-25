PubMatic (PUBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PUBM stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,013 shares of company stock worth $1,462,046. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $5,233,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

