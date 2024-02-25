PubMatic (PUBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PubMatic Stock Up 1.9 %
PUBM stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.08.
In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,013 shares of company stock worth $1,462,046. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
