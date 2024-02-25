Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.15%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.