Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Reduced by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILFree Report) (NYSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.80.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$47.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$51.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,213.94. Also, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

