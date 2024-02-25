Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.15.

Shares of OR opened at C$19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

