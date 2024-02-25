Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lowered by Analyst

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.41. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100,038 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

