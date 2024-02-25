Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $58.29 million and $6.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000749 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005441 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

