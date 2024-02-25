RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAPT. Wolfe Research started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of RAPT opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

