Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 157,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

