RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

RBC Bearings stock opened at $270.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

