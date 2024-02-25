RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Trading 3.7% Higher

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 9,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
RNXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenovoRx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenovoRx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
