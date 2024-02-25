RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 9,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNXT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on RenovoRx in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RenovoRx by 34.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RenovoRx by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

