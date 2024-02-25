Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.70.

RGEN opened at $196.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.80. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.95, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

