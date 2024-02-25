Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

FRBK opened at $0.04 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 158,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 226,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 86,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

