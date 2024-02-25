Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $87.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

