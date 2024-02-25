Reviewing Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $442.89 million 6.25 $122.11 million $0.82 18.04 Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.38 -$196.79 million ($1.15) -3.58

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 139.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 35.10% 4.77% 2.91% Brandywine Realty Trust -38.24% -13.15% -5.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.53%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

