Reviewing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Castor Maritime and Caravelle International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Castor Maritime
|$97.52 million
|0.43
|$38.64 million
|$0.25
|1.79
|Caravelle International Group
|$185.35 million
|0.19
|$12.23 million
|N/A
|N/A
Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caravelle International Group.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Castor Maritime and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Castor Maritime
|39.63%
|6.39%
|4.84%
|Caravelle International Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Castor Maritime and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Castor Maritime
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Caravelle International Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Castor Maritime beats Caravelle International Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products. As of March 08, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 22 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, seven Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, five Aframax/LR2 tanker vessels, and 12 dry bulk vessels, as well as 22,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
About Caravelle International Group
Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
