Reviewing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Caravelle International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $97.52 million 0.43 $38.64 million $0.25 1.79 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.19 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caravelle International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 39.63% 6.39% 4.84% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Castor Maritime and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Caravelle International Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products. As of March 08, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 22 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, seven Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, five Aframax/LR2 tanker vessels, and 12 dry bulk vessels, as well as 22,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

