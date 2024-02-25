Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70), Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.41% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 512,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,498 shares of company stock worth $4,352,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

