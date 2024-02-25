Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

In related news, EVP Dan Redington sold 23,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $74,048.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,291 shares in the company, valued at $312,989.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

