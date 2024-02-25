Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

