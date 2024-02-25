Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Position Boosted by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences comprises 2.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Roivant Sciences worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 396.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 422.5% during the second quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 824,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 666,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $4,200,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,279 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 619.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 806,767 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

ROIV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 3,398,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

