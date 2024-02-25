Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $265.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $290.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.36. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.