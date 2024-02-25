Royal Bank of Canada Increases MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $18.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138,937 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

