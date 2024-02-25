Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.93.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.2 %
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
