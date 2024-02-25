Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.93.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$24.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.24. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

