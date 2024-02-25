Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$41.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.80.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

TSE GIL opened at C$47.89 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$51.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,213.94. Insiders have sold a total of 46,192 shares of company stock worth $1,617,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

