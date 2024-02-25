Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $406,934,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

