Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Southern (NYSE:SO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.46.

Get Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. Southern has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.