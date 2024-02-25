Royal Bank of Canada Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $365.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.36.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.