Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 5,900

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,100 ($76.81) to GBX 5,900 ($74.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.07) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,262.86 ($78.86).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,197 ($65.44) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,232 ($78.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,529.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,277.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,987.70%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total transaction of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

