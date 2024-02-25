Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

