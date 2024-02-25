Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 159,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 245,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,740,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $325,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

