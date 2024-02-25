Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SABR. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

SABR stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $61,780,000. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in Sabre by 89.4% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sabre by 195.8% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sabre by 2,645.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 4,086,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after buying an additional 3,665,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

