Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $49.05 million and $298,903.69 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001489 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,569.28 or 1.00028356 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00215438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00107062 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $307,421.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.