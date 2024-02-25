Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 571,359 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 5.0% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $210,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock worth $376,292,679. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.80. 4,416,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

