Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $292.80 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average of $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.