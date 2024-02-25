Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 744,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,938,000 after buying an additional 50,729 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 352.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

